Neeraj Chopra Weds Himani: Indian Javelin Star Announces His Wedding on Social Media (See Pics)

India's star athlete Neeraj Chopra has tied the knot. He shared the news with his fans by posting a photo on social media on Sunday night. Neeraj's wedding was an intimate affair, attended by close friends and family. The marriage had been in the works for some time, and it has now been officially sealed.

Neeraj shared a wedding picture on X (formerly Twitter), captioning it, "Jeevan ke naye adhyaya ki shuruaat apne parivar ke saath ki." He also mentioned his wife’s name in the post, introducing her as Himani Hai.

जीवन के नए अध्याय की शुरुआत अपने परिवार के साथ की। 🙏



Grateful for every blessing that brought us to this moment together. Bound by love, happily ever after.



नीरज ♥️ हिमानी pic.twitter.com/OU9RM5w2o8 — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) January 19, 2025

Neeraj Chopra won his first Olympic medal, a gold, at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on August 7, 2021. He achieved this historic feat in the javelin throw event with a best throw of 87.58 meters, making him the first Indian athlete to win an Olympic gold medal in athletics and only the second Indian to win an individual Olympic gold medal overall, following shooter Abhinav Bindra's victory in 2008.