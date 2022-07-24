Neeraj Chopra wins historic silver medal at World Athletics Championships 2022

Neeraj Chopra with his throw of 88.13m on his fourth attempt in the men's javelin throw final in Oregon, Neeraj Chopra ensured himself a historic silver medal. This is India's only second medal at the World Championships after long-jumper Anju Bobby George's bronze in 2003.

After his Olympic gold medal in Tokyo, this is Neeraj Chopra's biggest career achievement at the senior level. Long-jumper Anju Bobby George will finally have company after a wait of 19 years. There was a foul attempt for Neeraj on the fifth throw, but the 88.13m in the previous attempt kept him in contention for a medal.

