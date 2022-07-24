Neeraj Chopra wins historic silver medal at World Athletics Championships 2022
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 24, 2022 08:33 AM2022-07-24T08:33:53+5:302022-07-24T08:34:35+5:30
Neeraj Chopra with his throw of 88.13m on his fourth attempt in the men's javelin throw final in Oregon, Neeraj Chopra ensured himself a historic silver medal. This is India's only second medal at the World Championships after long-jumper Anju Bobby George's bronze in 2003.
After his Olympic gold medal in Tokyo, this is Neeraj Chopra's biggest career achievement at the senior level. Long-jumper Anju Bobby George will finally have company after a wait of 19 years. There was a foul attempt for Neeraj on the fifth throw, but the 88.13m in the previous attempt kept him in contention for a medal.