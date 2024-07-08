"Neeraj has a niggling injury....": Athletics Federation of India president Andille Sumariwalla

New Delhi [India], July 8 : The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) president, Adille J Sumariwalla, said on Monday that Olympic and World champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has a niggling injury in his abductor muscle, but he is training well and absolutely good to go and perform at Paris 2024 Olympics, starting from July 26 onwards.

Sumariwalla was speaking at a special event on 'India's Preparation for Paris 2024' at the Alliance francaise de Delhi, organized by the Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IFCCI).

Speaking to ANI, Adille said about Neeraj's injury woes ahead of Paris 2024, "He always had a back strap. His injury is not in the back. He had a niggling feeling in his abductor muscle in the leg which is his top leg. I have spoken to his coach. His coach says that he is absolutely fine and he is training and he is good to go."

On Neeraj's chances of a gold at Paris 2024, Andille said that Neeraj has competed all over the world and venue does not make a difference to him.

"It really makes no difference. He has competed here before so it is not a new venue for him. We are confident that he will do well," said the AFI president.

Chopra clarified last Wednesday that the Paris Diamond League was never a part of his competitive calendar for this season, and he has not withdrawn from it. This came amid media reports that Neeraj had withdrawn from the event scheduled for July 7.

Taking to X, Neeraj offered a clarification on the matter, rubbishing the media reports and expressing that he is focusing on the Paris Olympics this year, starting from July 26 and ending on August 11.

"Hello, everyone. Just to clarify: #ParisDL wasn't part of my competition calendar this season, so I haven't 'withdrawn' from it. I'm focusing on getting ready for the Olympic Games. Thanks for your understanding and support, and I wish all the athletes competing all the best! #RoadToOlympics," tweeted Neeraj.

Chopra won the gold medal in the men's javelin throw competition at the Paavo Nurmi Games 2024 athletics meet in Turku, Finland, earlier in June.

The Indian javelin ace, whose personal best of 89.94 m is the Indian men's national record, logged his best throw of the night, a modest 85.97 m, in his third attempt to clinch the top podium.

Finland's Toni Keranen won the silver medal with a personal best of 84.19 m, while his compatriot Oliver Helander, who had denied Neeraj the gold at the meet two years ago, took the bronze with 83.96 m.

Neeraj Chopra, the reigning world and Olympic champion, was competing in his third event of the year.

On the road to defend his crown at the Paris 2024 Olympics later this year, Neeraj started his season with a second-place finish at the Doha Diamond League on May 10 with an 88.36m throw.

He then logged a modest 82.27 m to bag the gold medal at the Federation Cup in Bhubaneswar five days later. It was his first competition in India since becoming an Olympic champion.

Neeraj was also scheduled to compete at the Ostrava Golden Spike athletics meet in Czechia during late May but did not participate as a precautionary measure after a muscle tweak during a training session.

Andille urged the athletes to make the best use of their opportunity to represent the tricolour at the Olympics and give their absolute best. He also talked about athlete Avinash Sable breaking the national level record in the men's 3000m steeplechase event during the Paris Diamond League on Sunday.

"The way I look at it is that you must do your best. Break your national record, break Asian records and if that gets you a medal so be it. We do not know we have to run to your capacity. If you can achieve your capacity then it is great. I get sad if you do not achieve your capacity. Sable has broken the national record, that performance can get him a medal or can get him nothing. It (him getting medal) depends on him and what his competitors are going to do," said the AFI president.

Indian runner Sable, who is all set to compete at his second Olympic Games in Paris in a few weeks, broke the national record in the men's 3000m steeplechase event at the Diamond League 2024 on Sunday.

The Asian Games champion crossed the finish line in 8:09.91, bettering his national record by more than a second. He finished sixth in the stacked men's 3000 m steeplechase field at Charlety Stadium. India's national record was previously 8:11.20, clocked by Sable himself to win silver at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham back in 2022.

Andille expressed hope that the Paris 2024 Olympics will be great for the Indian contingent and they will outdo themselves.

"I expect that our athletes are going to do well and will probably do better than they have ever done before. Many athletes will be in the finals in top eight. We hope that some of those will convert into medals. I am really hopeful this time.

He also said that this time around, the training and exposure given to player has been great by the central government.

"The government of India has given them all the money, all the help, all the support that is in terms of foreign exposure, foreign coaches, sports science, sports medicine, recovery. I think the government of India has given them everything and we worked very hard with the government as a federation and we are really hopeful that this time the performance will be good," he concluded.

The Paris Olympics 2024 will start on July 26 and conclude on August 11. India will look to outdo its tally of seven medals from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which included a gold, two silver, and four bronze medals.

