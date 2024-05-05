"Never refused to give sample to NADA officials": Bajrang Punia following suspension

New Delhi [India], May 5 : Following the suspension by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) on Sunday, wrestler Bajrang Punia opened up on the issue saying that never refused to give his samples to the NADA officials for the doping test.

"I want to clarify the news about me being asked to take a dope test!!! I never refused to give my sample to NADA officials, I requested them to first answer me as to what action they took on the expired kit they brought to take my sample and then take my dope test. My lawyer Vidush Singhania will reply to this letter in time," Bajrang posted from his X handle.

Earlier, on Sunday, NADA suspended the wrestler indefinitely, a move that could potentially jeopardise his bid to compete in the Paris Olympics, which is scheduled to be held later this year.

According to sources, Punia failed to provide his urine sample for the selection trials at Sonepat on March 10, prompting NADA to issue the order suspending him from participation in any future events.

Punia, who a few months prior released a video claiming to have expired dope-collecting kits, disregarded the dope control officer's directive, claiming that NADA officials had not yet addressed his concerns.

According to the dope-collecting officer's report, he left even though he was informed that his refusal would result in a warning for breaking anti-doping rules.

Punia was also asked to present a written justification by May 7 for his refusal to submit supporting documentation and a urine sample.

