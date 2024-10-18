'New challenges and innovations' the central theme as 11th Golf & Turf Summit gets underway in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 18 : The 11th edition of the Golf & Turf Summit has commenced at the Oxford Golf Resort. The central theme of this year's summit was '2024: Is the Golf & Turf Industry prepared for new challenges and innovations?'

Organised by the Golf Industry Association (GIA), the Golf & Turf Summit was inaugurated by Guest of Honour Suman Billa, Additional Secretary (Ministry of Tourism), Government of India. This year's summit witnessed 40-plus esteemed speakers, comprising of renowned golf course architects, turf managers, and industry stalwarts, taking part in insightful panel discussions and interactive workshops, a release said.

GIA president Anirudha Seolekar gave the opening address & welcome by Anit Mehrotra, vice president which was followed by keynote address from Suman Billa on the topic 'Driving Sustainable Tourism Growth Through Golf: Policies, Strategies, and Partnerships'.

"India is the fastest growing world economy for several years now. We have been growing at 7-8% in the last 8-9 years and there is nothing in the market to believe that it will change in the next couple of years. If the economy continues to grow, tourism will also continue to grow. As aspirations rise and disposable incomes grow, there will be more people playing golf in India. There will be more golf courses and more tourists in India for the purpose of playing golf. The tourism sector's contribution to our GDP is 5.4%. Global average is around 10%. Our target is to double this number from 5 to 10% in the next couple of years," Suman Billa, Additional Secretary (Ministry of Tourism), said in his address, as per quoted by the press release of Golf Industry Association.

"For that to happen several engines need to fire to make the growth significant and rapid. It can't just be leisure tourism or business tourism. For example, in Kerala Tourism, there was just beaches, backwaters, hill stations and wellness. So, we have to identify the ones that are essential for tourism's growth and golf tourism seems to be that vehicle that can take it forward. It brings brilliant demography of individuals to experience tourism, for example, people who come to play golf spend more and stay longer. The value of tourism is not about how many people we can attract or bring to our country but the quality of people that come," he added.

Session was concluded with a thank you note by Deepali Shah Gandhi, Board Member, GIA.

An exclusive question and answer session was organised next with prominent golf course owners and real estate developers like Devang Shah, Managing Director of Kalhaar Blues & Greens, Ashwani Khurana, Founder & CEO of Karma Lakelands, Rajesh Gurumurthy, Senior Director & Head-Strategic Consulting of JLL and Anirudha Seolekar, Chairman of Oxford Group. The session was moderated by Nandan Heblikar, Consultant of Golf Designs.

Thereafter, Andrew Harvey Johnston, General Manager of Sentosa Golf Club, gave his insights on the topic 'Golf Course Design Trends and Sustainability, followed by Clinton Southern, Director - Construction & Agronomy of Troon International gave a power presentation on 'Power of Communication.'

Sandra Ruttle, Real Estate and Business Planning Executive of European Tour Destinations and Jeremy Slessor, Managing Director of European Golf Design were involved in an engaging discussion on 'Strategic Management of Golf Course Operations', sharing their invaluable experiences.

In between the session, exclusive presentations were made by Gareth Knight, The Toro Company, Mohan Subramanian, Rain Bird Corporation, Kneale Diamond, Capillary Flow, and many other.

In the post lunch session, the Golf & Turf Summit saw some brainstorming discussions starting with 'Enhancing Member Experience: Innovations in Club Amenities and Services.' The panel discussion was moderated by Indraneel Mujgule, Vice President, of The Poona Club Ltd.

In addition to the Sessions & presentations, an exclusive fireside chat was organised to discuss the real estate perspective. Moderated by Ravi Garyali, GIA; panellists Rohan Seolekar, CEO, OGR & Austin Roach, CMD, Clover Greens shared their views.

The session on the subject 'Maximizing Collaboration: Forging Partnerships Between Tour Operators, Golf Courses, and Hospitality Providers' was moderated by Karan Bindra, Founder of K&A Golf, followed by a discussion on the topic 'Uplifting, Upgrading, and Expanding Golf Footprint in India.'

Summit concluded with the announcement of strategic collaboration between GIA and CMAA, in the august presence of Anit Mehrotra, Vice President, GIA; Bruce Williams, Visiting Professor, CMAA, Mr Seolekar, and digital presence of Brad Revill, BRT Agronomy.

On Day 2, an 18-hole golf tournament will be organised for Real Estate developers, golf course owners and senior government officials.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor