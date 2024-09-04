New Delhi prepares to host 44th Olympic Council of Asia General Assembly on September 8

New Delhi [India], September 4 : The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) is set to elect their new leadership at the upcoming 44th OCA General Assembly set to take place at the Bharat Mandapam, Convention Centre, in New Delhi on September 8.

Acting President of the Olympic Council of Asia, Randhir Singh, Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, and top sports leaders from all 45 countries of Asia will be present on the occasion.

The key event will officially announce the former international shooter and veteran sports administrator, Randhir Singh as the first Indian president of the OCA after he emerged as the sole candidate for the top post earlier this year.

The agenda for the event also includes the election for the President and Vice-Presidents for East Asia, Southeast Asia, South Asia, Central Asia and West Asia. The elections will be conducted by a secret ballot.

Speaking ahead of the elections, Randhir Singh said that it is a great matter of pride for the nation to host the OCA General Assembly in New Delhi.

"It is a matter of great honour for the Indian sports fraternity to host the all-important OCA General Assembly in the nation's capital. It is a privilege for our nation to be able to welcome special dignitaries from all around the world, including members of the OCA, and other major global sports organisations and bodies. We are confident the upcoming assembly will spearhead a new path for Olympics sports across Asian countries under the new leadership," Randhir Singh was quoted in a release from the Olympic Council of Asia as saying.

Ahead of the major event on September 8, the Olympic Council of Asia will also host a press conference at ITC Maurya in New Delhi on September 5 with Deputy Director General of the Olympic Council of Asia, Vinod Kumar Tiwari, and President, of the Indian Olympic Association (IOC), P.T. Usha in attendance along with Randhir Singh.

In the recently concluded Paris Olympics, India finished in the 71st place on the medals tally, while, the United States of America ended in top place with a total of 126 medals.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor