New Zealand Cricket win hearts with T20 World Cup squad announcement

New Delhi, April 29 New Zealand Cricket came up with a unique way to announce their 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup 2024 on Monday. Two kids named Angus and Matilda made the announcement, a video of which was shared by NZC on their official Twitter handle.

"Good morning everyone. Thank you for coming here. I am Matilda. I am Angus. And today, it will be a pleasure to announce you the Black Caps squad for the ICC T20 World Cup in West Indies and USA," the kids said.

The video went viral and netizens are in awe with NZC's unique style of making their squad public. Some even suggested other boards too to follow it.

“Other boards need to learn, it is just a sport, not a defence deal. Make it entertaining and chill atmosphere for both players and fans,” wrote one.

"Ya’ll always do it in a cute way," said another user. "Yours way to announce the world cup squad is so unique and eye pleasing....loved it very much," said the other one.

This was not the first time that New Zealand came up with a unique way to announce the squad for the prestigious tournament. Last year for the ODI World Cup, they decided to use players' family members to announce their squad.

The T20 World Cup 2024 is slated to take place in the West Indies and the USA, starting on June 1.

Williamson will resume his captaincy duties for New Zealand at the tournament.

New Zealand Squad: Kane Williamson (C), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee. Travelling Reserve: Ben Sears

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor