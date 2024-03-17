New Zealand's Kerr, Devine to miss first England T20I

New Delhi, March 17 New Zealand's Melie Kerr and Sophie Devine will be unavailable for the opening match of the women's T20I series against England at the University of Otago Oval on Tuesday.

Kerr’s Mumbai Indians were eliminated from the WPL by Devine’s Royal Challenger’s Bangalore yesterday morning but travel complications from India mean Kerr won’t return to New Zealand in time to feature in the opening T20I, reports NZC.

She will be available for the second match at Saxton Oval on Friday, and it is expected that Devine, who will depart India immediately after the WPL final, will also be available to join her.

Wellington Blaze batter Georgia Plimmer has been called in to the squad as a replacement and a second player from the New Zealand A squad will also be selected following second T20 against England A in Queenstown.

Plimmer featured in New Zealand A’s defeat to England A and will take part in the second T20, before assembling with the team in Dunedin.

White Ferns' head coach Ben Sawyer said Devine and Kerr’s late return to the squad provided an opportunity to build depth.

“It’s obviously disappointing not to have Melie or Sophie with us for the series opener,” said Sawyer.

“We’ve known that this could be the case for some time now, so we’ve made plans for all scenarios and the positive is that it gives other players an opportunity to test themselves against a strong England side.

Sawyer said Plimmer was a strong addition to the squad for the opening game against England.

“Georgia has been a regular part of our group for some time now and she’ll be involved in the ODIs - so we have full confidence she can come in and contribute in the opening T20.

The absence of Devine and Kerr means that Suzie Bates will captain the side in the series opener in Dunedin.

An update on the second replacement player will be provided on Sunday evening.

Suzie Bates (c) (Otago Sparks)

Eden Carson (Otago Sparks)

Bernadine Bezuidenhout (wk) (Northern Brave)

Izzy Gaze (wk) (Auckland Hearts)

Maddy Green (Auckland Hearts)

Brooke Halliday (Auckland Hearts)

Fran Jonas (Auckland Hearts)

Jess Kerr (Wellington Blaze)

Rosemary Mair (Central Hinds)

Georgia Plimmer (Wellington Blaze)

Hannah Rowe (Central Hinds)

Lea Tahuhu (Canterbury Magicians)

