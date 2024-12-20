Newcastle looking forward to ‘high quality’ Carabao Cup SF against Arsenal

Newcastle, Dec 20 Newcastle United stormed through to the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup with a 3-1 win over Brentford. The Magpies will be facing Arsenal in a two-legged tie in hopes of reaching their second consecutive League Cup final.

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe claims he is looking forward to face the Gunners in the tie but would have preferred if they were playing their home game in the second leg of the clash.

“I think we were guaranteed a tough game, whoever we got. When you get to this stage of the competition, you know the quality is very high. We play Arsenal and we've had some good games against them in the last couple of years, so I look forward to that.

"I don't think there's a whole lot in it but I think that (playing at home in the second leg) would've been our preference. Any game against Arsenal, home or away, is difficult. We've had some really competitive games and they've been really tight.

"That's something on the horizon for us to really look forward to and we're really excited by those two games. It's unique that they're separated so far apart but the focus, very quickly after the game against Brentford, is on Ipswich,” said Howe in a press conference

Newcastle United’s 0-2 loss in the final of the 2023 Carabao Cup final will certainly play in the minds of the players as they look to overcome one of the longest droughts in English football. The Toons, who are considered to be a club of rich heritage, have not won a major trophy since winning the 1955 FA Cup final after defeating Manchester City 3-1.

The date for the games against Arsenal has not been announced yet but the semi-final first leg will be played in the week commencing January 6, 2025, and the second legs in the first week of February 3.

