Newly-crowned World Chess Champion Gukesh gets rousing welcome in Chennai

Chennai, Dec 16 Youngest World Chess Champion, 18-year-old Gukesh D received a rousing welcome from fans at the Chennai International Airport on Monday upon his return from Singapore where he defeated defending champion Ding Liren of China in the World Chess Championship final.

Gukesh became only the second Indian to achieve this milestone, following in the footsteps of the legendary Viswanathan Anand.

The young Grandmaster’s arrival was met with a vibrant spectacle, with cheering crowds, traditional dancers, and students from Velammal Vidyalaya, a school renowned for nurturing chess champions. Officials from the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) and the All India Chess Federation (AICF) were present to honour Gukesh, who was visibly moved by the overwhelming reception.

“I am very glad to be here. I can see the support and what it means to India. You guys are amazing - you’ve given me so much energy,” Gukesh said, addressing the press outside the airport.

Gukesh’s victory in Singapore was nothing short of extraordinary. He defeated Liren in a tense 14-game match that culminated on December 12. The decisive moment came in Game 14, when Liren blundered in the endgame, allowing Gukesh to secure the title and etch his name in history as the 18th undisputed World Chess Champion.

What made Gukesh’s triumph even more remarkable was the record he broke along the way - becoming the youngest World Chess Champion, surpassing the legendary Garry Kasparov.

As Gukesh exited the airport, he was garlanded and greeted with cheers. A specially designed car adorned with his photos and the tagline “18 at 18” was waiting to escort him to his residence. SDAT officials presented him with a shawl and fans held banners celebrating the young champion's achievement.

