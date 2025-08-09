NFL 2025: Morice Norris Transported to Local Hospital After Life-Threatening Head Injury During Detroit Lions vs Atlanta Falcons Game

The match between the Detroit Lions and the Atlanta Falcons ended prematurely after Morice Norris suffered a life-threatening head injury during the game on Friday, August 8 (local time). He was quickly taken off the field and transported to a local hospital in an ambulance.

The incident occurred when he was attempting to tackle Nathan Carter with 14.50 minutes remaining in the game. Players of both teams gathered in the middle of the field inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta as medical staff attended to Norris.

Morice Norris injury video full sequence

-Knee to side of head. Unconscious and fencing immediately.

-Seizure activity seen in legs a few seconds later. Falcons trainers probably saw it right away.

-Taken off in ambulance pic.twitter.com/FkYsbDxAQR — Jimmy Liao MD | Detroit Lions Morning Rounds (@JimmyLiaoMD) August 9, 2025

Norris took a knee to the head and suddenly collapsed unconsciously on the ground while attempting to tackle the Atlanta Falcons. Falcons medical staff rushed to the field within moments, and the Lions' trainers joined soon after.

prayers up for Lions Cornerback Morice Norris who suffered a head injury against the falcons in a preseason game. #lions#falcons#preseasonpic.twitter.com/721Stwy4a6 — eagles (@jalenhurtsish1m) August 9, 2025

He received first aid on the field from both teams' medical crews. Norris was taken out of the field on a stretcher, loaded into a waiting ambulance, and transported to a hospital for further treatment.

This is genuinely the classiest thing I’ve ever seen during a football game



Both teams agreeing to run out the clock completely out of respect for Morice Norris



🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/SRP3ir7PTs — 𝔗𝔥𝔢 𝔇𝔢𝔱𝔯𝔬𝔦𝔱 𝔗𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 📰 (@the_det_times) August 9, 2025

When play resumed after the injury setback, Falcons player Emory Jones took the snap but stayed still with the ball as players from both teams stood motionless at the line of scrimmage, allowing the clock to run. The Lions were ahead 17-10 when the game was ultimately stopped. The match remained stopped for several minutes before officials suspended play entirely with 6.19 minutes left on the clock.

Meanwhile, the Lions will return home to host the Miami Dolphins in their third preseason matchup on Saturday, August 16. The Falcons, meanwhile, remain in Atlanta for another home game next Friday against the Tennessee Titans.