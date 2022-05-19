Nikhat Zareen bags gold at Women's World Boxing Championships
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 19, 2022 09:42 PM2022-05-19T21:42:32+5:302022-05-19T21:42:50+5:30
Nikhat Zareen beat Thailand's Jutamas Jitpong in the 52kg final in Istanbul on Thursday to become the fifth Indian ...
Nikhat Zareen beat Thailand's Jutamas Jitpong in the 52kg final in Istanbul on Thursday to become the fifth Indian boxer to win a gold medal at Women's World Championship.Six-time champion M.C.Mary Kom, Sarita Devi, Jenny R.L. and Lekha K.C. are the other Indian women who have won the crown.India last won a World title when Mary had become a six-time champion in Delhi in 2018.