Nita Ambani felicitates Neeraj, Aman, Indian hockey team at India House for fine performances at Paris Olympics

Paris [France], August 10 : International Olympic Committee (IOC) member and chairperson of the Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani, felicitated Olympic silver medallist Neeraj Chopra and bronze winners Aman Sehrawat and Indian hockey team players at India House on Saturday.

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha was also present along with Nita Ambani to congratulate the players at the India House.

They were honoured at the India House for their fine performances at the ongoing Paris Olympics.

PR Sreejesh, Abhishek Nain, Amit Rohidas, and Sanjay were among the Indian hockey players who were present at the event and were felicitated at the India House. Other team members reached Delhi on Saturday.

While calling Aman Sehrawat on the stage, Nita Ambani hailed the Indian wrestler and said that he has proved only talent, ability and hardwork are all that matters.

"Let's cheer for an athlete who has made us all proud on his Olympic debut. Born in a humble family in Haryana, orphaned at the age of 11, he has beaten all odds to become India's youngest Olympic medalist. Aman, you have proved only talent, ability and hardwork is all matters. God bless you," Nita Ambani said.

India has secured six medals so far with five bronze and one silver.

Earlier on Thursday, a brace from skipper Harmanpreet Singh and effortless saves by PR Sreejesh secured a 2-1 win over Spain at the Yves du Manoir Stadium, earning India the bronze medal.

Aman beat Puerto Rico's Darian Cruz to clinch the bronze medal in the 57 kg freestyle wrestling event at the ongoing Paris Olympics on Friday.

Neeraj Chopra fell short of retaining his gold medal in the men's javelin throw at the ongoing Summer Games securing silver with a best throw of 89.45 meters on Thursday.

