Nita, Mukesh Ambani host IOC President Thomas Bach at their residence

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 11 : Reliance Industries Chairman, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation hosted International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach at their residence Tuesday ahead of the 141st IOC Session to be held between October 15-17 in Mumbai.

Nita Ambani welcomed Thomas Bach in a traditional Indian way on Tuesday evening at their residence ahead of the 141st IOC Session.

Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) Founder Chairperson Nita Ambani and Thomas Bach on Sunday attended a Football match between Mumbai City FC and Kerala Blaster FC.

Earmarking talents like Sandesh Jhingan, Akash Mishra, and Sahal Abdul Samad amongst others, Nita Ambani expressed happiness at seeing the performance of such individuals being identified and nurtured by the ISL and mentioned it as an extremely fulfilling and proud moment for the entire league.

"It has been such an exciting and fulfilling journey, 10 years of growing football in our country. I owe this journey a lot to the fans of football here who have gathered here in large numbers and all the players, sponsors and supporters of this beautiful game," Nita Ambani said on Sunday.

"What has been really fulfilling in this journey is nurturing young talents and giving them a platform to perform on the global stage. Many of our young footballers who are now discovered, developed and nurtured by the ISL are now playing for the national team, like Sandesh Jhingan, Sahal Abdul Samad, Akash Mishra, so that has been a really, really proud moment for us at ISL," she added.

She was accompanied by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach, who appreciated the ISL for helping Indian football take a giant leap in the last 10 years.

Bach was amazed at the passionate crowd support during the match between the Islanders and the Blasters, as he praised Nita Ambani and the whole team behind the FSDL for giving this incredible shape to the top-tier football league in the country.

"It's exciting to see these very passionate and peaceful fans sitting next to each other and celebrating the players. This is a real sports experience that we can enjoy here. It's a good match and I can only admire what has been achieved here in 10 years by the ISL, particularly by Mrs. Nita Ambani and the team," Bach said.

