'No one will hand us anything…', captain Gurpreet reacts to India controversial loss to Qatar

Doha, June 12 Indian football took a huge hit on Tuesday night with a 2-1 loss against Asian Champions Qatar despite being in front for a majority of the game.

The loss against Qatar ended the fans’ dreams of seeing the team qualify for the third round of the FIFA WC Qualifiers, a stage which the team has never reached before.The loss also means that India will not receive automatic qualification to the AFC Asian Cup 2027.

Following the game, newly appointed Indian captain, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu took to Instagram to express his thoughts on the game and to assure fans that better things are coming.

"We had the belief, we had the chance to make amends even after everything. The boys gave everything on the pitch last night to make it happen but yet it didn’t. Yesterday’s unfortunate result and the incident of the equalizer is a lesson that where we want to go, you don’t just need the hook but the crook as well. No one will hand us anything, we have to take it," read the post on Instagram.

Sandhu also went on to applaud the fans of the team who have supported the side despite not having much motivation to do so.

"For all the people who supported us throughout this campaign even with lows and the highs, thank you, we hear you and we will make you proud," concluded the Indian skipper.

