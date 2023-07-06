"No top players from India will take part in this...": Weightlifting Federation president Sahdev Yadav on Commonwealth Championships

New Delhi [India], July 6 : President of Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWLF) Sahdev Yadav on Thursday said that no top player form India are taking apart in the Commonwealth Championships this month as they are focusing and preparing for bigger events- Asian games and Olympic.

The IWLF is preparing to host the Commonwealth Senior, Junior, and Youth Championships in Greater Noida beginning July 12 and the Asian Youth and Junior Championships beginning July 28 at the same location.

"India is organising Commonwealth Championships and Asian Championship of Weightlifting in Greater Noida starts from July 11 and Asian championship on July 27," Sahdev Yadav told ANI.

Mirabai is now in St Louis, Missouri, for a two-month recuperation programme before competing in the World Championships and Asian Games in September.

"No top players from India will take part in this as Jeremy Lalrinnunga isn't well and Meerabai is focusing on Asian Games and Olympic. Over 40 countries will take part in both tournaments," Yadav added.

"No we didn't stop Pakistan from taking part in these competitions. They didn't send team entries yet they are welcome and no visa issue will come in between their journey if they wish to come," said the IWLF president.

On September 23, fewer than 20 days later, in Hangzhou, China.While the Asian Games are not a qualifying event for the 2024 Paris Olympics, the Manipuri have yet to win an Asiad medal.Mirabai cannot afford to miss either competition, as every lifter must compete in both the 2023 World Championships and the 2024 World Cup.

