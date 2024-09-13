"Nobody has accepted para the way you have": Sharad Kumar praises Modi's support for Paralympians

New Delhi [India], September 13 : Paris Paralympic silver medallist Sharad Kumar shared his pride and gratitude for the support extended to the Indian Paralympic contingent.

Reflecting on his journey and the evolution of the para-movement in India, Kumar highlighted the Prime Minister's significant role in fostering a positive environment for para-athletes.

"This is my second medal in Paralympics. I have been associated with the para-movement ever since its inception. It makes me immensely proud to see the Indian Paralympic contingent," Kumar remarked. He added, "This team has categorized India as a sporting nation already. We are immensely thankful to you for your motivation before the games, and we all look forward to meeting you after them. Nobody has accepted para the way you have."

Sharad Kumar won his second medal in men's High Jump T63 at the Paris Paralympics.

Kumar's comments underscore the importance of Prime Minister Modi's encouragement and support, which have been instrumental in elevating the status of para-sports in India.

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Nikhil Khadse, and Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) president Devendra Jhajharia were also present during the meeting.

PM Modi interacted with Paralympians who represented India in the recently concluded para multi-sport event. During the meeting, Paralympic gold medallist Avani Lekhara gifted the Prime Minister a signed Indian jersey.

The Indian contingent concluded its Paralympics campaign in Paris on Sunday with a record haul of 29 medals, including seven golds, nine silvers, and 13 bronzes.

The 29-medal tally is the most by India in the history of the Paralympics. Following the conclusion of the landmark campaign, India surpassed its record medal tally of 19, which was achieved at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics. India ended the marquee event in the 18th position.

India rewrote several records and unlocked some new "firsts" at the Paralympic Games. Para-shooter Avani Lekhara became the first ever Indian woman to secure two Paralympic gold medals as she managed to defend her women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 shooting title with a world record score of 249.7 points.

Harvinder Singh wrote history after claiming India's first-ever gold medal in para-archery at the Paralympics. He was named flagbearer for India for the closing ceremony alongside Preeti Pal.

