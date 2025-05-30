Norway Chess 2025: Magnus Carlsen is back, and leads after round 4

Stavanger [Norway], May 30 : World No 1 Magnus Carlsen showed his class with an instructive victory in the endgame against Indian No 2 Arjun Erigaisi. The Norwegian superstar, who had lost two Armageddon games in the last two rounds, made a strong statement with this win on home turf, according to a release from Norway Chess.

In the game between the World Champion Dommaraju Gukesh against World No 3 Fabiano Caruana, the American was leading almost the whole game, with significant winning chances.

However, he could not convert his advantage due to Gukesh's superb defensive skills. Gukesh then went on to win the Armageddon game convincingly.

World No 2 Hikaru Nakamura against Chinese star Wei Yi was a hard-fought, exciting draw in the classical portion of their matchup. Wei Yi ultimately triumphed in the Armageddon tiebreaks, securing the all-important extra points.

Anna Muzychuk and Koneru Humpy share the lead at Norway Chess Women

The Norway Chess Women's tournament saw another action-packed day with a decisive win for newcomer Sarasadat Khademalsharieh against Tingjie Lei. It marked her first victory at Norway Chess, delivered through an exciting attacking performance.

The two remaining games, Anna Muzychuk against Vaishali Rameshbabu, and World Champion Wenjun Ju against Humpy Koneru, were decided in Armageddon, highlighting the fiercely competitive nature of the women's field, where every point counts. Vaishali Rameshbabu and Wenjun Ju prevailed in their Armageddon games, earning the crucial extra points.

