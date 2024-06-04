Norway Chess: Praggnanandhaa defeats reigning world champion Liren in Armageddon, Vaishali loses

Stavanger (Norway), June 4 Round 7 of the Norway Chess tournament witnessed gripping matches with tense moments that significantly impacted the standings as India's prodigy R Praggnanandhaa scored another upset by defeating world champion Ding Liren in the armageddon game and, Magnus Carlsen lost his armageddon game against Hikaru Nakamura on time.

One of the highlights of the day was the match between Koneru Humpy and Vaishali R as Koneru Humpy scored the only classical victory of the day in both tournaments. With this loss, the former tournament leader Vaishali's winning chances have significantly decreased.

The world champion Ding Liren, who has been underperforming with four losses in a row, finally stopped the bleeding with a much-needed draw against India's Praggnanandhaa R. However, he missed a trick and lost the armageddon tie-breaker, with Pragg remaining on the third spot of the standings (11 points).

In the highly anticipated game between Magnus Carlsen and Hikaru Nakamura, the classical game ended in a draw relatively quickly, as both sides avoided complicated positions. The armageddon tiebreak was one of the most intense games so far in the tournament, as Nakamura won when Carlsen’s time ran out on the clock. This win brought Nakamura within half a point of Carlsen, who is leading the tournament with 13 points.

Fabiano Caruana sacrificing his knight against Alireza Firouzja almost backfired but managed to play a draw in classical chess before the latter gave no chances in the decider.

In the Norway Chess women's tournament, the classical game between co-leaders Anna Muzychuk and Ju Wenjun ended peacefully. However, it was Muzychuk who won the armageddon tiebreak to lead the standings with just half a point ahead of the world champion Wenjunn. In another closely-fought game of the day, Lei Tingjie defeated Pia Cramling in the armageddon.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor