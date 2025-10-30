'Not Luck or Coincidence, It’s God': Marizanne Kapp thanks almighty after record-breaking spell in WC semifinal

New Delhi, Oct 30 South Africa all-rounder Marizanne Kapp shared a message of gratitude towards the Almighty after putting up a brilliant performance in the team’s Women’s World Cup semi-final win against England on Wednesday. The Proteas made it to the final for the first time in the tournament’s history after a brilliant all-round performance against the three-time champions.

Kapp put up a record-breaking performance with the ball and picked up a five-wicket haul, dismissing England’s dangerous batters Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Sophia Dunkley and Charlie Dean. With that, she also surpassed former India pacer Jhulan Goswami to become the leading wicket-taker in the history of the tournament with 44 scalps to her name.

Goswami, who last played the 2022 edition of the tournament before retiring from all formats of the game, finished her career with 43 wickets in the global ODI tournament.

Sharing a message on social media, Kapp posted a picture with a quote that read, "It’s not luck or coincidence, it’s God."

Speaking of the game, skipper Laura Wolvaardt’s whirlwind knock dominated South Africa’s first innings as she led the team from the front and notched up a brilliant century. Putting up a case for the team and avenging their loss to England from the group stage games, where the Proteas were dismissed for a paltry 69, Wolvaardt finished with a massive 169 in 143 deliveries.

Wolvaardt’s knock was studded with 20 fours and six maximums as the team finished with a total of 319/7 in their 50-over quota.

After the game, Wolvaardt realised her childhood dream by scoring a brilliant century and captaining South Africa to their first ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup final. "It stills feels a bit unreal. This is something you dream about as a kid, getting a century in a World Cup. It is a very special day and I am so glad we won in the end."

England struggled in the chase as Kapp bowled both Amy Jones and Heather Knight in the first over to leave them on nought for two, which became one for three when Tammy Beaumont edged Ayabonga Khaka behind.

Captain Nat Sciver-Brunt (64) and Alice Capsey (50) offered resistance but the damage had been done and Kapp returned to take three more scalps and seal the Proteas’ progress as Englishwomen were held to 194/10.

