‘Nothing is achieved until it is achieved’: Eddie Howe on Newcastle’s hunt for UCL qualification

Newcastle, May 16 Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe has asked his team not to get complacent despite being well poised to secure UEFA Champions League qualification with just two league games remaining.

Newcastle are currently in third place of the Premier League table and are just two points behind Sunday’s opponents, Arsenal. A win at the Emirates Stadium would see the Toons move up to second place.

Arsenal come into the game on the back of a poor run in the league having won only one of their previous five games.

"It's not done yet. The picture can change game-to-game and I think we've got to be really focused on our next game and trying to win it.

"We have been, our preparation has been good and the focus is there from the players. Nothing is achieved until it's achieved. We have to be single minded in that and not get distracted," said Howe in the pre-game conference.

The Magpies' head coach has led Newcastle to the famous Carabao Cup triumph at Wembley ending a 56-year trophy drought, but Howe's side have excelled in the top flight too, surpassing their points total from last term. They could yet secure Champions League football as they sit in third place in the table, with Newcastle having registered the second-highest goal tally behind the new champions Liverpool.

For his team’s exceptional performances through the season, Howe has been nominated for the Manager of the Season award. The Englishman reflected on the nomination and also spoke on striker Alexander Isak being nominated for the player of the season.

"I always think it's nice to be nominated for different things because ultimately it hopefully means you've had a successful season so I'm proud to be on that list.

"I'm also proud for Alex [Isak, for his Player of the Season nomination], I think he thoroughly deserves it,” he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor