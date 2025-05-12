NSCI Snooker: Ishpreet Chadha outsmarts Pankaj Advani in Baulkline final
By IANS | Updated: May 12, 2025 21:47 IST2025-05-12T21:40:57+5:302025-05-12T21:47:42+5:30
Mumbai, May 12 After many hours of anxiety and hope, India’s rising star in cue sport, Ishpreet Singh ...
Mumbai, May 12 After many hours of anxiety and hope, India’s rising star in cue sport, Ishpreet Singh Chadha, scored a psychological and career-boosting 10 frames to 7 win against the tough-nut-to-crack Pankaj Advani in the final of the Rs 32 lakh prize money NSCI Baulkline 4.0 All-India Snooker tournament at the NSCI Dome here on Sunday.
Chadha, who has a near 53 percent win record in professional snooker, and Advani were going neck-to-neck almost right through the nine-hour match (with intervals), but in the end, Chadha prevailed to collect a cool Rs.5 lakh as prize money. Advani received Rs 2.5 lakh.
Multiple-time World Champion in Billiards and snooker, Advani enjoyed a superior potting success when leading 4-3, but Chadha intensified his potting skills and consistency, and after a no-holds-barred match, Chadha held a 238-237 balls-potted score. The only century break in the final was a 122 in the 16th by Advani, after which Chadha closed out the final, set to 19 frames, in the 17th.
Earlier, Advani positioned himself for the title with a facile 8-2 win against Himanshu Jain in the semifinals of the Rs 32 lakh prize money tournament. Advani cut loose with three century-plus breaks to dominate a match in which the vanquished Jain pinched two frames.
In the second semifinal, Ishpreet Singh Chadha got the better of Aditya Mehta to pull off a narrow 8-6 victory to set up a repeat of last year's final with Advani.
In the final, Ishpreet Singh Chadha, who scored the maximum break of 147, a rare occurrence in snooker in an earlier round, finally found success against Pankaj after losing two of their summit round meetings. He had lost 8-10 to Pankaj in last year's final and 6- 8 in the CCI Classic Snooker in March this year.
Result (final):
Ishpreet Singh Chadha bt Pankaj Advani 62-45, 4-77, 59-35, 7-65,68-12, 57-66, 19-60, 90 (90)-0, 33-70, 0-97(97),.99(94)-16, 75(67)-35, 75-27, 68-31, 83 (68)-10, 6-122(122), 73-72.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app