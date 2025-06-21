Nuno Espirito Santo signs three-year extension at Nottingham Forest

Nottingham, June 21 Nottingham Forest have announced that Nuno Espirito Santo has signed a new contract with the club. The Forest head coach has been handed a new three-year deal ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

Nuno masterminded an incredible 2024/25 season for Forest, guiding the club to its highest league finish in 30 years and thus qualifying for UEFA European competition for the first time since 1995/96.

“I am delighted to be able to continue our journey at this fantastic football club. Since we arrived at Forest, we have worked extremely hard to create a special bond between the players, the fans and everyone at the Club, which helped us achieve great things last season.

"I would like to thank our owner, Mr. Marinakis, for his constant support and backing. It is important to me to share a strong relationship with our ownership and we have thoroughly enjoyed working together ever since I arrived at Forest Now is the time to work harder than ever as we strive for more special memories together," Nuno said in a statement.

Last season, Nuno steered Forest to away wins over Liverpool and Manchester United for the first time in 55 and 30 years respectively, as well as achieving the club’s longest top-flight winning streak since 1967.

His work was recognised as he won three Premier League Manager of the Month awards - more than any other manager during the 2024/25 campaign - after successes in October, December and March.

“Nuno has made a great impact and performed very well during his time with us so far. He has demonstrated that he maximises player performance and is an expert at developing players, whilst also embedding our young talent into the first team set-up.

“We enjoy a strong and solid relationship together and, above all, we share the same dream and ambition of writing a new history for Nottingham Forest, competing in the Premier League and in Europe and winning trophies for our great club!", said Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis.

