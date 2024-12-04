Ocon was informed of early Alpine exit on morning of Qatar GP: Report

New Delhi, Dec 4 The decision taken by Alpine to release Esteban Ocon ahead of his final race for the team at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix was made on the morning of the race at the Qatar GP on Sunday.

As per reports by Motorsports.com, Alpine’s decision to release Ocon, who will be joining Haas from the next season, before the final race of the 2024 F1 season, was conveyed to the Frenchman a few hours before the start of the Qatar GP.

The change allows Esteban to be released to Haas to drive in the post-season test in Abu Dhabi and to hand an early debut to Jack Doohan.

The French racer took to social media on Tuesday to post an emotional farewell message to the team he drove for four years. Along with the message, Ocon uploaded a photo of his farewell helmet that he had specially designed for the race at Abu Dhabi but will not be given the chance to wear.

“I apologise that I will not be able to come see you in person and have a proper farewell. As you know, the plan was always to race one last time this weekend and personally say goodbye to you all next week. I was looking forward to both of those things. This is not how I wanted things to end.

“ That said, the world of F1 is small and I am sure I will see many of you again soon. I would also like to wish nothing but great things to my friend Jack as he takes this next big step in his career at this week’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix,” read the message posted by Ocon.

Ocon had joined the team in 2020, under the Renault name, and went on to drive the team for 156 Grand Prixs. He achieved his sole victory at the 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix where he fended off four-time champion Sebastian Vettel for the race win, and has netted a further three podiums while racing alongside Daniel Ricciardo, Fernando Alonso, and Pierre Gasly.

“ I leave Alpine/Renault with great memories and the pride of having been the driver who brought the team’s best results since its return to the sport, climbing the top two steps of the podium in Bahrain, Hungary, and Brazil.

“It was also an honour to play a part in finishing P4 in the Constructors’ Championship in 2022. I know how much all of those moments meant for everybody and feeling that sense of achievement and joy alongside the team is what I am taking away with me,” he added.

