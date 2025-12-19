Odds are slim, fight until last ball: Hussain says England 'need miracle' to keep Ashes hopes alive

Adelaide, Dec 19 Former England captain Nasser Hussain believes Australia are firmly in control of the third Test as well as the Ashes series, warning that England face “slim odds” of pulling off a miraculous escape as the hosts build a commanding position by taking a 356-run lead at Stumps on Day 3 of the third Test at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on Friday.

With a 2-0 lead going into the third Test, a draw is sufficient for Australia to secure the series, ensuring they hold onto the Ashes Urn.

"Australia have got a lot of batting still to come, and they're not going to be in a rush. They're 2-0 up, and even with a draw here, the Ashes are retained," Hussain said on Sky Sports.

England had a pretty good first session on Fridat, as skipper Ben Stokes (83) led from the front, putting on 106 runs for the ninth wicket partnership with Jofra Archer (51) as the visitors briefly threatened a fightback, adding 73 runs to their overnight score of 213/8 to bring the deficit down to 85 runs before they were bowled out for 286.

But, Travis Head's unbeaten 142 strengthened Australia's chances of retaining the Ashes with two games to spare, as the hosts currently hold a 356-run lead with six second-innings wickets still remaining.

"They want their bowlers, one of whom (Cummins) is coming back from a few months out with an injury, to have a big lead. They want Nathan Lyon to have a pitch that's turning a little bit more, so they’re in no rush. They’ll look to get the lead past 450.

"One of the things this England side has done well, under this regime, is chase in the fourth innings, but this is different. This is with the Ashes on the line, and it looks like it's going to be 450 plus.

"The odds are slim. England needs a miracle, though I always believe that a game of cricket – go back to Headingley in 2019 – it’s not over till it's over. Especially in an Ashes series. You fight until that very last delivery, but England staring down the barrel," he added.

