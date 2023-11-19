ODI World Cup: Records set to be broken in title clash, Rohit, Kohli, Shami, Iyer can script history!

Ahmedabad, Nov 19 There are a host of records and milestones set to be broken during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup final at the Narendra Modi stadium on Sunday, as per ICC.

INDIA

- If India do prevail and add another trophy to the World Cup titles they won in 1983 and 2011 they will become the first nation in the history of the Men's Cricket World Cup to have won the tournament twice on home soil after they famously defeated Sri Lanka in Mumbai 12 years ago.

- Virat Kohli (711) can extend his final figure having broken the record for the most runs at a single men's Cricket World Cup, after his 50th ODI century against New Zealand in semi-final one.

- Rohit Sharma already holds the record for the most centuries in Men's Cricket World Cup history (seven) and the India skipper gets the chance to move even further clear in this category if he can reach triple figures against the Aussies.

- Rohit has scored 550 runs at this tournament and can break his own personal record for most runs in a single edition of the Men's Cricket World Cup by scoring another 99 against Australia to surpass the 648 runs he managed in 2019.

- Mohammed Shami has taken a total of 54 wickets at three different Men's Cricket World Cups and three scalps against Australia will see him go past Pakistan great Wasim Akram (55) and Sri Lanka quick Lasith Malinga (56) and become the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the history of the event.

- Shreyas Iyer can join an illustrious group of Indian greats made up of Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli by scoring 24 runs in the final and becoming just the fourth batter from his country to have scored more than 550 runs at a single edition of the Men's Cricket World Cup.

- KL Rahul can become the eighth highest run-scorer for India in the history of the Men's Cricket World Cup and surpass the great MS Dhoni (780 runs) by scoring 34 runs against Australia.

AUSTRALIA

- If Australia win yet another World Cup trophy - having previously tasted success in 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015 - they will have won six World Cup titles, which is easily the most of any country.

- Pat Cummins has a total of 32 wickets in Men's Cricket World Cups and four more scalps against India will see the Australia captain surpass fellow quick Brett Lee (35) and become the third-highest wicket-taker for Australia in the history of the tournament.

- Adam Zampa is Australia's leading wicket-taker at this year's tournament with 22 scalps and a five-wicket haul against India will see the spinner equal Mitchell Starc (27 in 2019) for the most wickets by any bowler in a single edition of the Men's Cricket World Cup.

- David Warner has scored six centuries in the history of the Men's Cricket World Cup and could draw level with India captain Rohit Sharma (seven) for most centuries ever at the event by reaching three figures in the final.

- Warner could also become just the sixth Men's player from Australia to achieve the milestone of 7000 ODI runs if he can score 75 or more in the final.

- If Glenn Maxwell can score 101 in the final he will become just the seventh Australian player to have scored more than 1000 runs in the history of the Men's Cricket World Cup.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor