Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi Felicitates Indian Hockey Team for Winning Bronze at Paris Olympics 2024 (Watch Video)

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi felicitated the Indian men’s hockey team on their achievement of winning the Bronze Medal at the Paris Olympics 2024. The Indian team, captained by Harmanpreet Singh and including Odia star Amit Rohidas, secured the bronze with a decisive victory over Spain.

ଲୋକସେବା ଭବନ ଠାରେ ଆୟୋଜିତ ସମ୍ବର୍ଦ୍ଧନା ସମାରୋହରେ ଭାରତୀୟ ପୁରୁଷ ହକି ଦଳର ସମସ୍ତ ଖେଳାଳୀମାନଙ୍କୁ ସମର୍ଦ୍ଧିତ କରିବା ସହ ସେମାନଙ୍କୁ ଓଡ଼ିଶାବାସୀଙ୍କ ତରଫରୁ ଶୁଭକାମନା ଜଣାଇଲି।



ଦେଶରେ ହକି ଖେଳକୁ ପ୍ରୋତ୍ସାହନ ଦେବା ନିମନ୍ତେ ୨୦୩୬ ପର୍ଯ୍ଯନ୍ତ ହକି ଇଣ୍ଡିଆର ପ୍ରାୟୋଜକର ଦାୟିତ୍ଵ ନେବା ପାଇଁ ଆମ ସରକାର ନିଷ୍ପତ୍ତି ନେଇଛନ୍ତି।… pic.twitter.com/yQgfLxm1si — Mohan Charan Majhi (@MohanMOdisha) August 21, 2024

The event, held at Kalinga Stadium, also saw the presence of eputy Chief Ministers K.V. Singh Deo and Pravati Parida, and former India captain and Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey. During the event, the players were awarded cheques and mementos.

Chief Minister Majhi assured continued support as the team prepares for the Los Angeles Olympics, and later, the government hosted a state dinner in honour of the players.

Upon arrival from Delhi, the players were greeted at Biju Patnaik Airport by tribal folk dancers. Captain Harmanpreet Singh and his teammates were then honoured in a bus procession, escorted by hundreds of youth on motorcycles. The route to the team’s hotel was lined with banners and posters celebrating the Olympic bronze winners.

Sreejesh, who played his last international match in the bronze medal contest against Spain, praised Odisha's support. “Odisha is our second home. The support we get in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela is unmatched. These memories will stay with me forever,” he said.