Olympic Council of Asia to elect office-bearers for fresh term at Delhi meet

New Delhi [India], September 6 : The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) on Thursday held a press conference to discuss the road ahead for the 44th OCA general assembly to be held here.

Addressing the press conference, former international shooter and veteran sports administrator, Raja Randhir Singh, who is set to be officially named as the first Indian OCA President on September 8, said the main agenda for the assembly is the election of the office-bearers of the Olympic Council of Asia for the term of four years.

"We, in Asia, are united and it is our strength. Asia is the only continent that runs five multi-sport events in Asia. The reforms of the Olympic Committee were passed off unanimously across all 45 Asian countries. Ninety percent of the nominations of posts for upcoming OCA have been unanimous. There are two posts yet to be decided which are vice-president of Central Asia and representative of West Asia, and we are confident that it will go well," he said, according to a release.

Deputy Director General of Olympic Council of Asia, Vinod Kumar Tiwari thanked Sports Authority of India (SAI) and Ministry of Sports for their help.

"Special thanks to Indian Olympic Association (IOA) for giving us their full support in hosting the General Assembly on September 8. Apart from elections of the President and the Executive Board of the Olympic Council of Asia, other key agendas for the assembly include the recognition of Yoga by the OCA, a matter very close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's heart. We will also have two major presentations, one from the organising committee of the Hangzhou Asian Games, and a progress report from Nagoya committee, the next destination for the Asian Games in 2026," he said.

President, Indian Olympic Association, PT Usha extended welcome to top sports leaders from all Asian countries who will be present.

"We are honoured and privileged to extend our full support to the OCA in hosting the all-important 44th OCA General Assembly meeting. We welcome all the dignitaries and top sports leaders from all 45 countries of Asia who will be present for the occasion," she said, according to the release.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor