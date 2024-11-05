Olympic Gold Medalist Imane Khelif Reportedly Identified as Male With Internal Testicles

Algerian boxer Imane Khelif, who recently secured a gold medal in women’s boxing at the 2024 Paris Olympics, is facing renewed scrutiny after a leaked medical report questioned her eligibility to compete in female divisions. French journalist Djaffar Ait Aoudia obtained the report, which claims that Khelif has 5-alpha reductase deficiency, a sexual development disorder typically found in individuals with an XY chromosomal makeup.

The report, allegedly drafted in June 2023 by medical teams at Kremlin-Bicêtre Hospital in Paris and Mohamed Lamine Debaghine Hospital in Algiers, is based on a comprehensive physical examination, MRI, and chromosomal analysis conducted to verify Khelif's biological characteristics. The findings reportedly indicate that Khelif lacks a uterus and possesses internal testicles, as well as an enlarged clitoris, often referred to in this context as a “micropenis.”

Further tests reportedly confirmed an XY karyotype and male-typical testosterone levels. The report suggested that Khelif's parents might be blood relatives, and it recommended surgical intervention, hormone therapy, and psychological support. The condition, 5-alpha reductase deficiency, often causes people born with XY chromosomes to appear female at birth, despite possessing certain male characteristics. Those affected may experience early masculinization during puberty, with noticeable muscle and hair growth and a lack of breast tissue.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) currently recognizes the gender listed on athletes’ passports as the standard for eligibility in boxing competitions, despite ongoing disputes with the International Boxing Association over gender criteria. Khelif's passport indicates her as female, meeting the IOC's requirements. However, the latest revelations are likely to prompt further debate on eligibility criteria in women’s sports.