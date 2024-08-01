Olympic medalist Sarabjot Singh receives warm welcome at Delhi Airport

New Delhi [India], August 1 : After he won the bronze medal in the 10m air pistol (mixed team) event at the Olympics 2024, Olympic medalist Sarabjot Singh received a warm welcome at the Delhi Airport.

Fans welcomed the India shooter Sarabjot Singh with garlands after he returned from Paris. There was a huge crowd present at the Delhi Airport.

Speaking to ANI, Sarabjot congratulated Swapnil Kusale for winning the bronze medal in the men's 50m rifle 3P event at the ongoing multi-sport event.

"I want to congratulate him. It is a very good feeling that we got another medal at the Olympics...," Sarabjot Singh said.

India shooter Swapnil Kusale won the bronze medal in the men's 50m rifle 3P event at the ongoing Paris Olympics. Kusale also became the first Indian shooter to win a medal in the men's 50m rifle 3P event.

Kusale clinched the bronze medal for India in the 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men's Final after finishing in third place with an aggregate of 451.4. He secured India's 3rd medal in shooting overall.

Earlier at the Paris Olympics, Sarabjot Singh and Manu Bhaker won the Bronze medal in the 10m air pistol (mixed team) event at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Bhaker and her partner Sarabjot Singh secured bronze in the 10 M Air Pistol Mixed team event. Earlier, Bhaker had won bronze in the women's individual 10M Air pistol event. Manu-Sarabjot beat South Korea's Lee Wonho and Oh Ye Jin 16-10 in the Bronze Medal play-off match.

Currently, the Indian contingent has won three bronze medals at the Paris Olympics and all of them came in shooting.

Manu Bhaker opened India's medal tally after she secured third place in the women's individual 10M Air pistol event.

