Olympic medalist Sehrawat admits mistake after WFI suspension for being overweight ahead of World C'ships, to request appeal

New Delhi [India], October 13 : India's Olympic medalist Aman Sehrawat, who was recently given a year-long suspension by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) for exceeding the weight limit ahead of the World Wrestling Championships scheduled in September, said that he will request the federation to look into his case and he would never make such a mistake again.

The 22-year-old was one of India's top medal contenders, scheduled to compete in the men's 57 kg freestyle category, but was disqualified from the competition for exceeding the weight limit by 1.7 kg. The tournament took place from September 13 to September 21 in Croatia. Only one India, Antim Panghal, secured a medal, bronze in the women's 53 kg category.

Aman, who had secured the bronze medal in men's 57 kg freestyle wrestling at the Paris Olympics and was felicitated along with other medalists by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), spoke about his entire ordeal as he prepared to lose weight for the world meet.

"This year has not been great for me. I could not fight in the Asian World Championships, but faced an injury. I was preparing well for the World Championships. Trials were also better than expected. There was a 15-day camp, but weight loss was not right. I was left with 600 grams to lose. But while practicing, I faced stomach ache and vomitting, I went to my room and felt I could lose it," he said to the media.

"When I did not feel better, I took some medicine and food. I thought I would gain maybe a kilogram at maximum and would lose it. But I gained around 1.5 kgs. I thought I would get up at 4 in the morning and practise. I didn't even have the courage to get out of bed. Then the coach came and asked me what I was doing. I said, I don't have the courage (to practice)," he added.

Speaking on appealing against his ban to WFI, he said, "I will request. It was my first mistake. Forgive me. I will avoid making such mistakes in the future, when the main competition is coming."

"You are hereby suspended from all wrestling-related activities, both at the national and international level, for a period of one (1) year, effective from the date of the show-cause notice," the WFI said in its letter as quoted by ESPN.

"This decision is final and binding. During the period of suspension, you are barred from participating in or associating with any activities organised or sanctioned by WFI at both national and international levels," it added.

On a letter dated September 23, WFI issued a show-cause notice to Aman, seeking an explanation for his lapse. The federation said his response, which he submitted on September 29, was deemed "unsatisfactory" by the disciplinary committee.

The federation cited the wrestlers' "indiscipline and lack of professionalism" as the reason behind their action, expecting their Olympic medalist star to uphold the highest standards of conduct.

Also, shooter Sarabjot Singh, who won the bronze medal alongside Manu Bhaker in the mixed team category, said that he has been working to boost his mental health.

"I have been working on my mental side, with yoga, meditation and breathing exercises. I have been trying to make my mental health better so that I do not have to face what I did earlier. I am focusing on nationals and selection trials, doing the best I can and making my country proud," he said.

He also said that nothing has been changed with regards to his training and the eight-hour regime and sleep schedule stays the same.

"Since 2016 till now, I have been doing the same training, nothing is going to change. There is going to be the same training of eight hours. Waking up at 5 and going to sleep at 9, it is all going to be the same," he concluded.

India finished its Paris 2024 campaign with six medals, one silver and five bronze. Neeraj Chopra added to his Tokyo glory with a silver in men's javelin throw, reaffirming his dominance on the world stage. Shooter Manu Bhaker claimed two bronze medals, one in the women's 10 m air pistol event and another in the mixed team category with Sarabjot Singh.

Swapnil Kusale made history with a bronze in the men's 50 m rifle 3 positions event, while young wrestler Aman Sehrawat secured bronze in men's freestyle 57 kg, becoming one of India's youngest Olympic medallists. The Indian men's hockey team also returned to the podium, winning bronze after a strong campaign that ended with a 2-1 victory over Spain in the third-place match.

At the ceremony, the IOA presented cash awards to all medallists and their coaches in recognition of their contribution to India's success. Neeraj Chopra received Rs 75 lakh, Manu Bhaker Rs 50 lakh and Rs 37.5 lakh, Sarabjot Singh Rs 37.5 lakh, Swapnil Kusale Rs 50 lakh, Aman Sehrawat Rs 50 lakh, and the Indian men's hockey team Rs 10 lakh (main squad) and Rs 5 lakh (reserve players).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor