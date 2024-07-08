Olympics 2024: Gautam Adani wishes Indian contingent luck, launches special campaign dedicated to athletes

New Delhi [India], July 8 : Adani Group chairperson Gautam Adani on Monday extended his wishes to the Indian Paris 2024 Olympics contingent, saying that their "relentless riyaaz and unwavering dedication" represent the country's "new indomitable spirit" and hoped that they will return with the greatest-ever medal tally.

The Paris Olympics 2024 will start on July 26 and conclude on August 11. India will look to outdo its tally of seven medals from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which included a gold, two silver, and four bronze medals.

Taking to X, Adani wished the athletes luck and launched for them, the #DeshkaGeetAtOlympics campaign.

"As we get ready for the 2024 Paris Olympics, I wish the very best to the exceptional athletes who will represent our nation on the world's grandest sporting stage. Their relentless riyaaz and unwavering dedication truly embody the new indomitable spirit of India. I am confident that this year, we will achieve our greatest medal haul ever. @AdaniOnline is immensely honoured to support @WeAreTeamIndia on this remarkable journey. Together, we shall cheer for our champions and eagerly await the echoes of #DeshKaGeetAtOlympics. Jai Hind!," tweeted Adani.

The campaign for the Indian contingent by its principal sponsor Adani Group, centres around the athletes, who have spent hours and years in training with the aim of winning and hearing the national anthem after the victory.

The campaign, anchored by an inspiring film, encapsulates the relentless dedication of Indian athletes and reignites the feeling of patriotism amongst the audiences as India's best athletes take centre stage once again. The film showcases India's top sporting talent sweating it out as they prepare to head to Paris, aiming to surpass the Tokyo Olympics 'medal haul and earn the honour of hearing the national anthem at one of the most anticipated global sporting events.

Since 2016, the group has supported more than 28 athletes in sports like boxing, wrestling, tennis, javelin throw, shooting, running, shotput, brisk walking, archery, and more. Among those who benefited are Commonwealth Games gold medalist wrestlers Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Deepak Punia and boxer Amit Panghal. Dahiya and Punia also secured silver medals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics 2020 and the 2023 Asian Games. The Group also sponsored the Indian contingent at the Tokyo Olympics. The Group was associated with the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022, and Hangzhou Asian Games 2022 contingents as official partners as well.

