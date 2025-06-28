'Operation Sindoor Cup' match between Army XI, Parliament XI to be played in Kanpur

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 28 : The trophy for the 'Operation Sindoor Cup', a match between Army XI and Parliament XI to be played on June 29 at Kanpur's Green Park, was launched on Saturday.

The match between Army XI and Parliament XI will be played to celebrate the success of Operation Sindoor, launched by Indian Armed Forces against Pakistan-backed terror groups following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.

The trophy features a cricket bat, Brahmos missile and a Rafale jet.

In the Army XI, the Army officers, police officers, district administration officers will be playing. Coming to the Parliament XI, the MPs and MLAs will be playing. The captain for Army XI will be Brigadier Samrul Hassan, and MP Manoj Tiwari will be leading the Parliament XI.

Ramesh Awasthi, the Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Kanpur told ANI, "At Kanpur's historic Green Park, the Operation Sindoor Cup will be held. All preparations have been made and the trophy has been unveiled, which features a Brahmos missile, Rafale and a cricket bat. We want to congratulate the Armed Forces for their efforts and give the world a message that when it comes to unity and integrity of this country, everyone will be together and a befitting reply will be given."

"In the Army XI, the army officers, police officers and district administration officers will be playing, while in the MP XI, the MPs and MLAs will be playing," he added.

Akhil Kumar, the Kanpur Police Commissioner told ANI, "This match is for a noble cause. Our army showed its courage, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and brought Pakistan to its knees. We urge people to join this celebration through this match. There are proper arrangements being made."

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 in response to the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

The Indian Armed Forces carried out targeted strikes against terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in the deaths of over 100 terrorists linked to groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

