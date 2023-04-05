Orleans Masters: MR Arjun-Dhruv Kapila advance to men's doubles second round

Orleans [France], April 5 : The Indian duo of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila booked their place in the second round of the men's doubles competition at the Orleans Master 2023 BWF Super 300 badminton tournament in France on Tuesday.

MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila, seeded seventh in the tournament, beat Ondrej Kral and Adam Mendrek of the Czech Republic 21-13, 22-20 in the first round.

In the women's doubles, Tsha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa beat Ireland's Kate Frost and Moya Ryan 21-9, 21-9 to make the second round of the main draw.

Meanwhile, Simran Singhi and Ritika Thaker lost to Indonesia's Lanny Tria Mayasari and Ribka Sugiarto 21-14, 21-15 to crash out of the tournament.

None of the three Indian singles players in action on Tuesday managed to make it past the qualifiers.

In men's singles, S Sankar Muthusamy Subraman won his first-round qualifier against Azerbaijan's Ade Resky Dwicahyo 21-17, 21-17 but lost to Sweden's Felix Burestedt in the second round.

Meiraba Luwang Maisnam fell to Germany's Fabian Roth 12-21, 21-18, 21-17 in the first round.

Women's singles contender Anupama Upadhyaya beat Ukraine's Polina Buhrova 14-21, 21-17, 21-5 in the first qualifier but lost to Turkey's Neslihan Yigit in the second round.

The mixed doubles team of Sai Pratheek K and Tsha Crasto, however, sneaked into the main draw after their opponents in the qualifiers, Serbia's Mihajlo Tomic and Andjela Vitman, were forced to retire midway through their match.

