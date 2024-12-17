"Our thinking is good": Joginder Narwal's confidence shines as Dabang Delhi approach PKL playoffs

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 17 : Dabang Delhi K.C., under the leadership of head coach Joginder Narwal, is riding a wave of positivity and confidence in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season, having qualified for the playoffs with an impressive win over Bengal Warriors.

In doing so, they became the first team to reach the playoffs in six consecutive seasons while equalling the record for the longest unbeaten streak in a single PKL season, going 13 matches without a loss, according to a release from PKL.

After the game, Narwal reflected on the team's remarkable journey this season, acknowledging their challenging start. "Our thinking is good, our game is good. In the beginning, we didn't have a very good start, but the team has since shown remarkable resilience and consistency," Narwal said in the release.

Narwal admitted that the initial phase of the tournament was tough, but the team has since found its rhythm. Their current form is not just about winning but about playing a brand of kabaddi that captivates fans and earns praise from experts alike.

The coach's optimism is noteworthy as the team stands on the brink of a potentially record-breaking season. Looking ahead to the playoffs, Narwal emphasised preparation and focus. "We will come prepared with excellent practice," he stated.

What stands out is Narwal's perspective that the team is not merely playing for records or recognition. In his own words, "I will go for the trophy," but the real focus remains on playing good kabaddi. He believes in the team's ability to deliver performances that not only secure victories but also showcase skill and passion.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor