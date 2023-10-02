"Outstanding champion makes India proud again": PM Modi praises Avinash Sable for historic gold at Asian Games

New Delhi [India], October 2 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi showered accolades on track and field athlete Avinash Sable after he clinched a gold medal in the 3000m steeplechase in the Asian Games on Sunday.

Sable, who had previously made history as India's first medallist in the 3000m steeplechase at the Commonwealth Games, repeated his feat by becoming India's inaugural medallist in the same discipline at the Asian Games.

He also surpassed the previous record of 8:22.79, held by Iran's Keyhani Hossein for the past five years, by clocking an impressive 8:19.50s. Sable's efforts also brought India's first gold in athletics in the 19th Asian Games.

PM Modi took to X, formerly known as Twitter to congratulate the Indian athlete and wrote, "An outstanding champion makes India proud again! A fantastic Gold by the unstoppable @avinash3000m in the Men's 3000m Steeplechase Event. I congratulate him for the success. Best wishes for his endeavours ahead."

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1708461836860105162?s=20

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah praised Avinash as well as shot put thrower Tajinderpal Singh Toor.

"@avinash3000m has etched his name in the annals of Indian sports history with a stunning victory in the Men's 3000m steeplechase at the #AsianGames. His incredible performance, setting a record timing of 8:19.54, brings home India's FIRST-EVER GOLD in this discipline at the #AsianGames! And that's not all! With a massive throw of 20.36 meters, @Tajinder_Singh3 has not only retained his crown in the men's Shot Put but has also brought home India's second GOLD medal in athletics at the #AsianGames. To win a GOLD in 2018 and now again in 2023 is a testament to Tajinderpal's unwavering dedication and exceptional talent, and I couldn't be prouder of this remarkable accomplishment. Avinash and Tajinderpal, you are true inspirations, and the entire nation is beaming with pride for your outstanding performances!," Shah wrote in his tweet.

https://x.com/JayShah/status/1708496344330236061?s=20

With a throw of 20.36m, Tajinderpal topped the chart, surpassing Saudi Arabia's Mohamed Daouda, who, till then, was leading the race for the gold medal with a throw of 20.18m in his fourth attempt.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor