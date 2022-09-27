Over 1300 participants expected at this year's Ironman event at Goa on Nov 13

Panaji (Goa), Sep 27 Triathletes from across India and abroad are gearing up for India's only Ironman event scheduled to be held in Goa on November 13, 2022.

Considered to be one of the greatest endurance challenge, Ironman 70.3 Goa is returning with its second edition, after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, and this year it gets even bigger with over 1,300 participants from India and abroad.

The first edition of Ironman 70.3 Goa was held in 2019 and after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the event is all set to return in November.

With the number of registrations going up for this year's race, the organisers are leaving no stone unturned to ensure participants return with the best memories from the race day which will involve a gruelling 1.9km swim, 90kms cycling and 21kms run covering some of Goa's most iconic locations.

The organisers are expecting participants from 21 countries between the age group of 18 to 69 who have registered for the event. Ironman 70.3 Goa has an increased awareness this time around with participants from Diu Daman, Jammu & Kashmir, Odisha, Puducherry, Punjab and Uttarakhand. There will also be over 100 relay teams including corporate relay teams that have registered to take part in the Ironman 70.3 Goa this year.

The 2022 Ironman 70.3 Goa will also offer qualifying slots for the 2023 Ironman 70.3 World Championship which has encouraged higher participation. The number of participants for Ironman 70.3 Goa has already surpassed the 1100 mark set in 2019.

Though the pandemic posed several challenges for triathletes across the world, the IM 70.3 Goa has received an encouraging number of international participants who will vie to clinch top honours this year.

Talking about the excitement expressed by the triathlon enthusiasts to register for the event, Deepak Raj, Founder and CEO of Yoska said, "With the Hon. Prime Minister's vision and inspiration of Fit India, there is more focus and attention from people on their health and fitness. Since Yoska launched Ironman races in India in 2019, we have seen a significant increase in people across all age groups taking up triathlon as a lifestyle change."

