Over 350 women fencers participate in Khelo India fencing league

New Delhi, July 25 Over 350 women fencers will vie for the honours in the first Khelo India Women's Fencing League and ranking tournament which is being played at the Talkatora Indoor Stadium here.

The four-day tournament (July 25-29) is organised by the Fencing Association of India under the aegis of Sports Authority of India & Khelo India.

On the sidelines of the women's league, the men's ranking tournament will also be conducted which will see more than 500 fencers participating. The competition will be conducted in Cadet, Juniour and Senior categories in the disciplines of Epee, Foil & Sabre.

During the inauguration of the event, Rajeev Mehta, president, Fencing Association of India said, "It is the first time that there will be a ranking structure for the National Championships and we will be conducting ranking tournaments in three phases. We are determined to promote and support the women in Fencing as they have performed well in International events."

There are 18 medal events in the tournament in which the Gold Medal winners will get Rs.50, 000, Silver Medal winners will get Rs.40, 000 and two fencers will get the bronze medal in each event which will fetch them Rs. 30,000. The 5th to 8th positions will also get a prize money of Rs.10, 000 each.

Bashir Ahmed Khan, treasurer, Fencing Association of India said, "We are providing very good incentives to the winners in this championship which has not happened before. This will encourage the fencers in the country to take up the sport professionally."

