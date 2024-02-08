Over Rs 30.83 Crore released to Khelo India Athletes in 2023-24 under scholarship scheme

New Delhi [India], February 8 : Sports Authority of India (SAI) has released an Out of Pocket Allowance of Rs 7,71,30,000 for 2571 Khelo India Athletes for Quarter 4 of the financial year 2023-24. The amount released is a part of the Khelo India Scholarship Scheme.

As part of the long-term development program of the Khelo India Scheme, close to 3000 athletes are identified as Khelo India athletes and are provided an out-of-pocket allowance of Rs 1,20,000/- per annum per athlete. In addition, Rs. 5 Lakh is spent on each athlete towards training and competition.

The Quarter 4 amount released for 2023-24 covers Jan - Feb - March 2024 and the entire amount released to the athletes for Q1, Q2, Q3 and Q4 for 2023-24 is Rs 30,83,30,000.

The close to 3000 talented athletes who are a part of the Khelo India scheme are provided a total annual scholarship of Rs. 6.28 lakhs for their training, coaching, diet, kitting, medical insurance, kits, and out-of-pocket allowance.

The amount released for 2023-24 to Khelo India Athletes (KIAs): Q1- 2848 KIAs - Rs 7,36,70,000, Q2- 2684 KIAs - Rs 7,81,10,000, Q3- 2663 KIAs - Rs 7,94,20,000, Q4- 2571 KIAs - Rs 7,71,30,000.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor