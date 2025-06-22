Overwhelming response to distance track races in U20 national competition

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 22 : More than 40 athletes have registered themselves for the men's 3000m track race scheduled for day-one of the three-day 23rd National Junior (U20) Federation Athletics Championships starting here at Madan Mohan Malaviya Sports Complex in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, according to a release from AFI.

The competitors in the 3000m track race have been divided into two groups, Race A and B. The medal winners will be decided on the basis of their performance in both races.

The women's 3,000m track race, also scheduled for Sunday, has attracted 22 entries. The 3,000m finals in the men's and women's groups will be the first medal event tomorrow.

The majority of the competitors in the men's 3000m are from Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh, too have a good number of athletes in the distance track race.

The men's 5,000m track race scheduled for Tuesday has attracted 50 entries. The competitors have been clubbed in Race A and B, and the medal winners will be decided based on their performance in both races.

The men's 3000m steeplechase on June 24, however, will see 29 athletes competing for medals.

The men and women's 100m final will be a major attraction on the opening day apart from the 3000m track race.

Away from track races, medals will be decided in two field events-women's discus throw and men's pole vault on Sunday.

As many as seven athletes from Uttar Pradesh will compete in the pole vault.

As many as 959 athletes, including 278 female competitors, have registered for the three-day competition that will conclude on Tuesday.

