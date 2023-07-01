"P4 is very good for us": McLaren F1 team driver Lando Norris

Styria [Austria], July 1 : McLaren F1 team driver Lando Norris finished fourth in the Qualifying race on Friday, which means he will start in the fourth position in the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday. After a positive qualifying session, Lando Norris said, finding in P4 is very good for the team.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen will start in the pole position followed by Ferrari's Charles Leclerc in second and his teammate Carlos Sainz in third. Lando Norris will start the race in the fourth position.

Englishmen Lando Norris feels that he could have overcome Carlos Sainz and finished the qualifying in third position.

According to the official website of Formula 1, Lando Norries said, "I really am delighted, to be honest, it's just I messed up my lap a bit. I should have had Carlos, but it's just a should have. I'm still very happy, P4 is still very good for us, especially for a main qualifying."

He added, "It was good fun, and tricky, because basically every single corner you can get a track limits violation. Every corner you want to push more, but you have to be so careful at the same time."

Lando Norris said, "But the car has been working very well, so I have to say a big thanks to the team for getting all the new bits here, because we wouldn't be P4 if we didn't have that. I'm super happy and it's a good one for the team."

The McLaren driver stated, "As soon as we put the car down, things were working I think as they were meant to be, which is always a good sign. I guess as a driver if you don't put the perfect lap together when it could have been something that little bit more, which would be a P3, you just wish you could put it together, but I'm very happy."

As per the official website of Formula 1, Lando Norris said, "I think for such limited running this morning, to understand the car, I think we did a good job with that. I wouldn't say we were able to maybe maximise everything. I think we anticipated that, but at the same time I'm taking the P4 every day, so a good day for us."

While concluding he said, "In quali generally we're better than the race, so I don't really know what to expect for tomorrow, or for Sunday, let's say. But it depends on the weather; I'm praying probably for some rain, but if it's dry too I don't mind, I'm just maybe not quite as confident."

