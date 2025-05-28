Pablo Sarabia to leave Wolverhampton Wanderers at end of his contract

Wolverhampton, May 28 Pablo Sarabia will depart Wolves this summer following the conclusion of his contract after spending two-and-a-half seasons at Molineux, having joined from PSG in January 2023. The Spaniard went on to represent the club 77 times, becoming known for producing big moments at crucial points.

“I was very, very happy there, with my family and everyone at Wolves. Everyone tried to help me and my family, and for me, that’s the most important thing in life,” he said. “I have very good memories of Wolves in terms of quality of life, in terms of playing with the supporters, every single game I felt them in the stadium, and because of this, I just want to say thanks for everything.

“My balance in my life is to help everyone, and because of this, I found a very good family, a very good team, and very good people at Wolves. I’m going to miss everything because I have friends at the club, every single teammate, the staff and the people who, for example, work in the gym, the physios, Lisa [Hollis], everyone there – I’ll miss it," said Sarabia to the Wolves media team.

Signed by former boss Julen Lopetegui from PSG, the Spaniard brought a technical ability which he quickly displayed with a crisp first goal for the club at Fulham, which helped the Wolves towards their overall aim of survival in the Premier League.

“It was a very difficult situation at the beginning of the Lopetegui era, but we achieved our aim not to be relegated. The 19th spot in the Premier League was a very, very hard situation, but with Lopetegui, my teammates, and everybody, we achieved our aim, and I was very happy for them.

“I have a lot of good memories from the beginning. For the supporters, they were a very hard moment, but we lived it together, and it is the most important thing. It doesn't matter if our spot was 19th, 18th or 8th. For me, the support was always very good in every single situation, and we needed it all the time.

“When we were living a very hard situation, for example, at the beginning of this season, the support was always behind us, and because of this they are number 12 [the 12th man], and it's one of the most important things at Wolves, their support," he added.

