Padma Bhushan for Jhajharia; Bhagat, Antil, Lekhara to be honoured with Padma Shri

On the eve of the 73rd Republic Day, the Centre announced that the Paralympian Devendra Jhajharia will be conferred with the Padma Bhushan.

Ace Indian javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia is a two-time Paralympics gold medallist (Athens 2004, Rio 2016) and one-time silver medallist (Tokyo 2020). In 2012 he was the first Paralympian to be honoured with Padma Shri.

While the Tokyo Paralympics champions shuttler Pramod Bhagat and javelin thrower Sumit Antil were awarded Padma Shri.

The gold and bronze medallist at Tokyo Paralympics Avani Lekhara will be also honoured with Padma Shri.

The Padma Awards are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (distinguished service of higher-order), and Padma Shri (distinguished service).

The award seeks to recognise achievements in all fields of activities or disciplines where an element of public service is involved.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor