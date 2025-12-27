Pain of ODI World Cup semi-final defeat to India is still there, says Kim Garth

Melbourne, Dec 27 Australia’s seam-bowling all-rounder Kim Garth said the pain of ODI World Cup semi-final defeat to India still exists within the side. She added that playing hosts to the multi-format series against India, to be played from February to March, is an exciting challenge for the Australian team.

India had defeated Australia by five wickets to win a thrilling ODI World Cup semi-final in Navi Mumbai, and went on to lift the trophy. “Definitely, I think that one certainly still hurts a bit. That semi-final loss, India are obviously a very good team. So look, I think every time we play India, it's always a good game of cricket.

“So I think to have obviously three one-dayers, three T20s and a Test match in the space of a month and in different conditions all around Australia is going to be really exciting,” said Kim to ABC Sport on Saturday, on the sidelines of the fourth Ashes Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

She also felt teams are getting closer in competing against top sides like Australia, something which looks exciting for her. “It's an interesting one. Obviously, it's been a very dominant team for so long, but I think obviously all teams are just improving and we're seeing a lot more competitive games, which is really exciting and in World Cups, they all seem to be a lot closer.”

“Australia went through a period there for a while where they pretty much won everything and now they don't hold either of the 50 over or T20 World Cup, which is the first time for a long time I think that that's happened.

“But look, I think it's really exciting for women's cricket. Obviously, still, as I said before, still hurting a bit from that World Cup loss, but I think it's only a good thing for the game,” elaborated Kim.

She further stated that the talent within and coming into the Australian team is still top-notch. “Very well, I think. Honestly, there's so much talent in that group and so much coming through. I just can't wait to see in years to come how all these girls – the likes of Phoebe Litchfield and Annabel Sutherland develop in coming years.

“It’s also about the next lot coming through as well. To see how that plays out, it's going to be very exciting. But as I said, the India series is something to look forward to, and I think it'll be a really good test for us.”

Australia and India will also play a Test match and Kim felt there needs to be more longer format games in the women's international arena. “I think so. Look, I know the players certainly want more Test cricket. We all love playing Test matches. So I can't see why not (more of it).

“I think we've had some brilliant women's Test matches over the years. Particularly, I think back to that Ashes Test in England, I think it was 2023, went the full five days with some brilliant cricket played across all five days. So I mean, I personally can't see why not and selfishly, obviously want to play a lot more Test cricket, so hopefully (more of it).”

Kim is enjoying some time off and will soon leave for India to play for Gujarat Giants (GG) in WPL 2026. “At this current point in time, obviously had a bit of time off over Christmas, which was lovely after a pretty hectic few months.

“Then, a large chunk of the girls are heading off to India next week to play in the WPL over there, which is always very exciting. Then about a week later, we start that multi-format series at home against India. So that'll be a great series as well,” she concluded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor