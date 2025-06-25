Pakistan to tour Bangladesh for three-match T20I series in July

Lahore, June 25 The Pakistan men’s cricket team is set to travel to Bangladesh next month for a three-match T20I series, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed on Wednesday.

The series marks another chapter in the two sides' growing T20 rivalry and will be hosted entirely at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka, with all matches scheduled to begin at 6 PM local time.

"Pakistan men’s team will travel to Bangladesh next month to take part in a three-match bilateral T20I series, the Bangladesh Cricket Board confirmed today," PCB said in a statement.

Pakistan will arrive in Dhaka on July 16, giving them a few days to prepare before the series kicks off on Sunday, July 20 with the first T20I.

The remaining two games will be played on July 22 (Tuesday) and July 24 (Thursday), respectively — all at the same venue under lights.

This will be the first meeting between the two sides since their last T20I clash in Lahore, where Pakistan completed a 3-0 clean sweep against the visitors.

Bangladesh will be eyeing a strong comeback on home turf, while Pakistan, under new leadership and looking to build momentum ahead of upcoming global tournaments, will aim to maintain their dominance.

The series is expected to draw significant local interest, with Dhaka’s iconic stadium once again playing host to a full-house as the two Asian rivals lock horns in white-ball cricket.

Series Schedule – Pakistan tour of Bangladesh 2025

July 20–1st T20I, Dhaka (6 PM local time)

July 22– 2nd T20I, Dhaka (6 PM local time)

July 24 – 3rd T20I, Dhaka (6 PM local time)

