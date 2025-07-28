Pant to begin rehab after fracture heals, says 'Can't wait to be back doing what I love'

Manchester, July 28 India's vice-captain Rishabh Pant took to social media to share that he will begin his rehab process once his fractured foot heals after being ruled out of the decisive fifth Test match, scheduled to begin on Thursday.

Pant showed relentless courage when he came out to bat during India's first innings and completed the half-century despite batting pain in the fractured right foot. He was hit by pacer Chris Woakes on the yorker, which took the edge of the bat and hit badly on his right boot. The injury forced him to retire on that day before coming out to bat again the next day.

"Appreciate all the love and good wishes coming my way. It's been a real source of strength. I will begin rehab once my fracture heals and I am slowly settling into the process. Staying patient, following the routines and giving it my 100 per cent. Playing for the country has always been the proudest moment of my life. Can't wait to be back doing what I love," Pant shared on social media.

In Pant’s absence, India have added Tamil Nadu wicketkeeper-batter N Jagadeesan to the squad. Jagadeesan, who has impressed in domestic cricket and the Indian Premier League, will likely serve as a backup to Dhruv Jurel, who is expected to take over primary wicketkeeping duties in the decisive Test.

Head coach Gautam Gambhir also sang praises of Pant’s heroics and stated he has inspired the next generation in regard to what it means to play for the country.

"I have never spoken about individuals in a team sport. You have not only inspired this dressing room, but the next generation. This is what you have done and the legacy you have created for yourself and for everyone in this dressing room. So very well done, and the country will always be proud of you," Gambhir said in a video posted by BCCI on X.

