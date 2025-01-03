Para-athlete Preeti Pal elated with Arjuna Award win

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 3 : Para-athlete Preeti Pal has expressed immense joy upon being awarded the prestigious Arjuna Award. Her journey of dedication and perseverance has been recognized, further solidifying her position as a top athlete in her field.

"I am feeling very good," Preeti shared with enthusiasm.

"When I won two medals in the Paralympics, the coach said that I might definitely get this award now. I am very happy for this," Pal added.

Preeti's exceptional performance in the Paralympics, where she clinched two medals, played a crucial role in her receiving this honour. Her achievements not only highlight her talent and hard work but also serve as an inspiration for many aspiring athletes.

Preeti Pal clinched the bronze medal in the 200m T-35. With this medal, Preeti created history as she became the first-ever Indian woman athlete to win two medals in the track & field event at the Paralympics, or Olympics.

Double Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker, World Chess Champion Gukesh Dommaraju, Indian men's hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh and Para Athlete Praveen Kumar have been awarded the prestigious Khel Ratna, according to a statement the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports.

The Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports on Thursday announced the National Sports Awards 2024.

