Para Athletics coach Dr Satyapal Singh receives Padma Shri award from President Murmu

New Delhi [India], April 28 : Reputed Para Athletics coach, Dr Satyapal Singh, on Monday received the Padma Shri award from President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday.

Satyapal received the award for his immense contribution to the sports. The Padma Awards are among the highest civilian honours in India and are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri. These awards recognise exceptional achievements in various fields such as art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, and civil service.

The official X handle of President of India, acknowledged Satyapal's contribution to the field of sports, posting, "President Droupadi Murmu presents Padma Shri in the field of Sports to Dr. Satyapal Singh. Dr. Singh, athletics coach and mentor, has made exceptional contribution to Indian para-sports through his unwavering dedication. Under his guidance, Indian para-athletes have won medals in Paralympics, World Championships, and Asian Para Games."

Also, President Murmu presented the Padma Shri award to Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin for his outstanding contributions to the field of sports.

Ashwin is widely regarded as one of India's finest cricketers. Over the course of his career, he has established himself as a key player for the Indian cricket team, known for his exceptional skills as an all-rounder.

Ashwin has been one of the illustrious spinners in the world of cricket. He announced his retirement after the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia.

In 106 Tests for India, the legendary all-rounder took 537 wickets at an average of 24.00, with best figures of 7/59. He claimed 37 five-wicket hauls and eight ten-wicket match hauls in his Test career. He is the eighth-highest wicket-taker in Tests overall and the second-highest for India, behind Anil Kumble (619 wickets). Ashwin also holds the record for the second-most five-wicket hauls in Tests, trailing only Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan (67).

With the bat, Ashwin scored 3,503 runs at an average of 25.75, including six centuries and 14 fifties in 151 innings, with a highest score of 124. In 116 ODIs, Ashwin took 156 wickets at an average of 33.20, with best figures of 4/25. He also scored 707 runs at an average of 16.44, including one fifty, a knock of 65 in 63 innings.

He is the 13th-highest wicket-taker for India in the format. Across all formats, Ashwin took 765 wickets in 287 matches, making him India's second-highest wicket-taker after Anil Kumble (953 wickets). Ashwin was also a key member of the Indian team that won the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup and the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy.

Former Indian hockey star PR Sreejesh was also honoured with the prestigious Padma Bhushan award by President Murmu for his outstanding contribution to the field of sports.

Sreejesh, revered as the 'God of Modern Indian Hockey' and currently serving as the Coach of the Indian Men's Junior Hockey Team, becomes only the second hockey player to receive the Padma Bhushan after the legendary Major Dhyan Chand, who was honoured with the award in 1956.

Sreejesh's stellar career, which spanned 18 years and saw him represent India in 336 international matches, came to a close after the Paris Olympics 2024. In his final appearance at the Olympics, Sreejesh's exceptional goalkeeping helped India secure a Bronze, adding to the historic Bronze medal won in Tokyo 2020.

His long list of accolades includes being named FIH Goalkeeper of the Year in 2021, 2022, and 2024, the Arjuna Award in 2015, the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award in 2021, and the World Games Athlete of the Year 2021. Sreejesh, who made his senior debut in 2010, was a cornerstone of the Indian team's resurgence on the global stage, and his leadership and experience were crucial during high-pressure moments in major tournaments.

Moreover, as a coach, Sreejesh guided India Colts to a Junior Asia Cup title win in November 2024.

