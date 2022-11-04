Para-Badminton World Championships: Pramod Bhagat advances to semis

Ace Shuttler Pramod Bhagat who is on his course to defend his double gold had reached the semi-finals of singles and men's doubles at the ongoing Para-Badminton World Championship.

Indian team continued its fine run in the ongoing BWF Para-Badminton Championships in Tokyo.

The Padma Shree awardee defeated Ukraine's Oleksandr Chyrkov in straight sets to confirm his spot in the last 4. The 30-minute score read 21-17 and 21-19. Now he will face Japan's Daisuke Fujihara in the semi-finals. On the other hand World No 3, Sukant Kadam has also reached the semi-finals in the SL-4 category.

In men's doubles, Pramod and his partner Manoj Sarkar defeated South Korea's Joo Dongjae and Shin Kyung Hwan to top their group and book a spot in the last 4. The match went into 3 sets with the score line of 21-17, 16 -21 and 21-10. Now the duo will face the French pair Guillaume Gailly and Mathieu Thomas.

In the SL4 Men's category, World No 3 Sukant Kadam defeated Singapore's Chee Hiong Ang in straight sets. The scoreline read 21-10 and 21-15. Now the shuttler will face Indonesia's Fredy Setiawan to book a place in the finals.

( With inputs from ANI )

