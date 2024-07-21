Para-shuttler Sukant Kadam urges French consulate to reconsider visa requests of family members

New Delhi, July 21 Ahead of the Paris Paralympics, India’s star para-badminton athlete Sukant Kadam has urged France to approve the visa requests of his elder brother and uncle after being rejected by the consulate general of France in Mumbai.

Kadam mentioned that despite having have all the necessary documents his acquaintances' visa requests were rejected. He highlighted that the support of family members is crucial for athletes while representing the country at the pinnacle tournament.

"Heartbreaking news: my big brother and uncle's visas were denied by the @FranceBombay, They’ve confirmed tickets of the event booked in well advance, and this rejection is a huge blow to their dreams. I kindly request the consulate to reconsider, as their sole purpose is to support me at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games! @FranceinIndia, @MEAIndia, @Media_SAI #FamilySupport #VisaHelp @mansukhmandviya," read Kadam's post on X, formerly Twitter.

Sukant has consistently performed well and won medals for the country. In the 2023 Para-Asian Games, he clinched a bronze medal. His smooth run on the court earned him the first-ever berth in the Paralympics.

Reacting to Kadam's plea, para-badminton athlete Manasi Joshi replied to the post and echoed the former's sentiments.

"For any athlete, their support system at their biggest games is very important. Hoping @FranceinIndia looks into this and gives them the necessary visa for their travel," Joshi wrote on X.

"Thanks @joshimanasi11 they were dreaming to be in Paris and always supporting all Para Athletes. I hope @FranceBombay reconsiders their decision," replied Kadam.

The Paralympic Games will be held in Paris from August 28 to September 8.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor